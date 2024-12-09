Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,361 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,067,000 after buying an additional 1,804,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,232,000 after acquiring an additional 805,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $54,866,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

