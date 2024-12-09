Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,053,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,640,000 after purchasing an additional 786,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,275,135.50. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,027. This trade represents a 23.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,795 shares of company stock worth $204,498,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

