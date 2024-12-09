Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,161,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 1,072,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

