Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 10,836 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Coursera worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $5,048,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 61.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 628,140 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 994.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 584,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

Coursera Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COUR opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

