Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RxSight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXST. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $504,106.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,259,066.27. This trade represents a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock worth $3,202,275. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

