Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 212,939 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 212,939 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 867,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 227,988 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 983,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 522,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

