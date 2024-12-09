Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

