Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 2.1 %

EC opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EC. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

