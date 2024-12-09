Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $996,000 Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 956,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 826,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 776,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 658,366 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 548,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $36.83 on Monday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

