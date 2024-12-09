Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $59.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

