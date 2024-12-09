Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

VRTS stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.42 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

