Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.