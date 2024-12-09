Walleye Capital LLC Buys 9,061 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

