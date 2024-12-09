Walleye Capital LLC Invests $450,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 78.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.32. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

