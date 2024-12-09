Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 16,843 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -15.75%.

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.