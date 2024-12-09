Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,184 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB opened at $2.85 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Robert Mashal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

