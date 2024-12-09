Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Studio City International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSC opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.42.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

