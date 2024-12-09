Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,103,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 30.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 135,793 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.