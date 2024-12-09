Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $46.67 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.