Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Watsco by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of WSO opened at $526.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.33 and a 1-year high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

