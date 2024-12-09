William Sydney Fisher Sells 243,868 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,345,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,820,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408,551.34. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GAP stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

GAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

