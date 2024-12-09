WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$199,999,993.50 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Charles Gibbon sold 1,532,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$130.50 ($83.65), for a total transaction of A$199,999,993.50 ($128,205,124.04).
WiseTech Global Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
WiseTech Global Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.