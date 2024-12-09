ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $73,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after acquiring an additional 223,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.12, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

