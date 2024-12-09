Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,618 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,078. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

