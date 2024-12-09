Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yu Fan bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $49,828,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 94,010 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 811.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 114.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 202,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $34.59 on Monday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

