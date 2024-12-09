Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,253 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,528,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,413,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 289.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 699,724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 590,778 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $3,654,071.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,477,801.52. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 27,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $318,365.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 611,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,306.10. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,330 shares of company stock worth $4,057,187. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.