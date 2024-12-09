Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $223,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.08 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.23%.

In related news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $107,552.64. This represents a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $166,003.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,236.74. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

