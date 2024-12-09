Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everi were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,222. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,592,920. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRI stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

