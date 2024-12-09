Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $19.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NB Bancorp Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

