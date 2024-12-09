Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,036 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,130 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,259,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 469,804 shares during the period.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at $64,608,993.75. This represents a 86.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Beetham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,460. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,626,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,312 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

VRDN stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.