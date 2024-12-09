Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,756 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 13.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

