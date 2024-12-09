Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $348,000 Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Scientific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

