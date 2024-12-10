11,857 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,905 shares in the company, valued at $48,100,706.85. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $913,800. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

ETD opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

