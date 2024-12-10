134,678 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 134,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTI. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

TTI opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a P/E ratio of 186.59 and a beta of 2.10.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.