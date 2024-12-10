1,413 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

