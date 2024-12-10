193 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,670,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,281.39 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,088.61 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,321.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,381.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

