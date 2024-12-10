1,984 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,984 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Expedia Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

