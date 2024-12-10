20,474 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 76.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 137,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 30,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

