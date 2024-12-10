23,199 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,904,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $7,565,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

