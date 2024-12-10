23,755 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3,841.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,951,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after buying an additional 1,901,570 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 333,167 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 65.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 109,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMCR

About Immunocore

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.