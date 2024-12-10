2,582 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $454,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $112.17 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

