27,959 Shares in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.17% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

