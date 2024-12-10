2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.14 and traded as high as $63.68. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 10,913,791 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
