3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 799,157 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 993,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 403,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 329,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $440.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

