4,005 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AIG opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

