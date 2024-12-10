4,089 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Stephens lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

