42,498 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 425,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

