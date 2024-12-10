6,398 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

