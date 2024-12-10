7,541 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,072,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $6,704,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $3,899,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

