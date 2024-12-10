8,516 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $151,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,956.24. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,590 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.5 %

TRU opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.